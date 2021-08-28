Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $78.19. 3,143,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

