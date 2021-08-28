Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $511.87 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

