Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,002 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.18% of Donaldson worth $92,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $68.69. 460,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

