DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 638.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $944,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $281,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $3,627,563.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,773,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,740,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $187.94 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.31.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

