DopeCoin Price Hits $0.0029 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $342,709.94 and approximately $29,379.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00354613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

