Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Dorman Products worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $96.68 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

