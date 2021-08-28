Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 1,628 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $185,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. United Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

