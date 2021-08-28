DSLA Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $3.05 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.34 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00104688 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,864,061 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

