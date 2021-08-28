DSP Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,964 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the typical daily volume of 233 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DSP Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DSP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

DSP Group stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 296,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,827. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $456.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

