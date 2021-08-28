DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of DTE Energy worth $54,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.65 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.