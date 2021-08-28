DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008286 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

