DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $17.08 or 0.00034949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $220,219.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

