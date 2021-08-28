Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,403,000 after acquiring an additional 81,070 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

