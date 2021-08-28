Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in August

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DDEJF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 million and a P/E ratio of 23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 19.88. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. Dundee had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.