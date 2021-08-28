Dusk Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.30 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $59.31 million and $3.30 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00749465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101384 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

