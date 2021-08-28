DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 143,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSM opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

