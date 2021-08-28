DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 373,014 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,813. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.