Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.33 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $75.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.19 or 0.06641652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $626.00 or 0.01285533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00353997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00130280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.92 or 0.00617960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00335632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00282864 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

