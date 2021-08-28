Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,151,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DYN opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.51.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

