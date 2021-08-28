Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.70. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.