Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.20 and the lowest is $4.08. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $14.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.19 million, a PE ratio of 101.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

