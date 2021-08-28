EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $175.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

