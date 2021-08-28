Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

EMN stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

