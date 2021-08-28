Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.26.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.