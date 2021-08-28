Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETX stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

