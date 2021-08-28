Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 95.0% in August

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 31.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 135,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 32.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 408,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $805,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 80,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,964. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

