eBoost (EBST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $69.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00355431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

