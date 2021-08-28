ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Down 54.5% in August

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECRO stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. ECC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

ECC Capital Company Profile

ECC Capital Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in residential mortgage loans. It builds and manages a portfolio of nonconforming residential mortgage loans. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered inIrvine, CA.

