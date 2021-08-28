EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) Head-To-Head Analysis

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EchoStar and Radioio.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Radioio 0 0 0 0 N/A

EchoStar currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.04%. Given EchoStar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Radioio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and Radioio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.27 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -67.35 Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Radioio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar.

Risk & Volatility

EchoStar has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radioio has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Radioio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Radioio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 7.27% 1.16% 0.61% Radioio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EchoStar beats Radioio on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Radioio Company Profile

RadioIO, Inc. engages in providing media content delivery through the Internet to listeners. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

