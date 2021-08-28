Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Lifted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.12% of Ecolab worth $658,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.99. The stock had a trading volume of 585,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

