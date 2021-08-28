Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 122,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $39,998,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.39. 1,611,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,949. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

