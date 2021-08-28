Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

