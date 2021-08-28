Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stake Boosted by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals accounts for 2.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 1.18% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIGR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. boosted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.03. 163,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

