El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.5 days.

OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $$4.68 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

