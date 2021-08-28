El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.5 days.
OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $$4.68 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $4.68.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
