Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is Sylebra Capital Ltd’s Largest Position

Sylebra Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,420 shares during the period. Elastic comprises approximately 15.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 4.82% of Elastic worth $642,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Elastic by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elastic by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after buying an additional 720,978 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP raised its position in Elastic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after acquiring an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,856,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Elastic by 112.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after acquiring an additional 558,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.31. The company had a trading volume of 773,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,375. Elastic has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.