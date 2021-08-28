Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,603,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ELTP remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 590,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,677. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
