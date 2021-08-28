Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,603,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELTP remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 590,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,677. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

