Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $110.05 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $110.05 million and approximately $751,722.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.94 or 0.00008086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

