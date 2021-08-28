Ellipsis Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $302.52 million and approximately $246.18 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00752941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00161485 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 424,619,763 coins and its circulating supply is 301,458,081 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.