Elysian Reaches Market Cap of $270,461.65 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $270,461.65 and approximately $98,517.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00750822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00100163 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.