Emercoin Hits Market Cap of $3.33 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $23,968.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,951,001 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

