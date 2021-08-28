Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.8% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,705. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

