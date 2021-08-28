Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,782 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $104.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

