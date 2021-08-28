Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of EMLZF opened at $967.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $967.27. Emmi has a 52-week low of $958.74 and a 52-week high of $967.27.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

