Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Down 45.6% in August

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the July 29th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 215.7 days.

EMLAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

EMLAF remained flat at $$32.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326. Empire has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.20.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

