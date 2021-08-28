Empty Set Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152,849.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and $152,849.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00052616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00151356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.43 or 0.99992133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.42 or 0.06542358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.00994052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

