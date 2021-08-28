Energi (NRG) Price Tops $1.90 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. Energi has a market capitalization of $84.25 million and approximately $204,978.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003888 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00096874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.00292463 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,435,359 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

