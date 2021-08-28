Energo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,422.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $246,804.79 and $9,422.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energo has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Energo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00749465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101384 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

