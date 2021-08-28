Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 129.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 8,944,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

