Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

