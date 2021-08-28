Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in August

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EGIEY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 22,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

